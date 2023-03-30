SAN PEDRO DEL YCUAMANDYJU (Special envoy) The Mitã Vy’arã Program came to our Hospital through the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery. In a marathon activity that took place from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26, more than 140 consultations and 66 outpatient surgeries were carried out, in patients from 0 to 18 years of age, from different districts of the Department of San Pedro, completely free of charge.

The General Director Dr. Lorena Echagüe thanks the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery, the II Health Region, the IPS of San Pedro del Ycuamandyju, the Municipal Mayor, the officials of our Hospital and all those people for such an important collaboration. who in one way or another made this possible

