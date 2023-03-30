Home News MORE THAN 160 CONSULTATIONS AND 66 OUTPATIENT SURGERIES TOTALLY FREE « cde News
News

MORE THAN 160 CONSULTATIONS AND 66 OUTPATIENT SURGERIES TOTALLY FREE « cde News

by admin
MORE THAN 160 CONSULTATIONS AND 66 OUTPATIENT SURGERIES TOTALLY FREE « cde News

SAN PEDRO DEL YCUAMANDYJU (Special envoy) The Mitã Vy’arã Program came to our Hospital through the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery. In a marathon activity that took place from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26, more than 140 consultations and 66 outpatient surgeries were carried out, in patients from 0 to 18 years of age, from different districts of the Department of San Pedro, completely free of charge.

The General Director Dr. Lorena Echagüe thanks the Paraguayan Society of Pediatric Surgery, the II Health Region, the IPS of San Pedro del Ycuamandyju, the Municipal Mayor, the officials of our Hospital and all those people for such an important collaboration. who in one way or another made this possible

comment

comment

See also  Press review of Thursday March 09, 2023: assessment of the security situation in eastern DRC - Capsud.net

You may also like

US Stocks Rise on Fading Bank Fears, Inflation...

These are the nine obstacles that Guillermo Lasso...

To jail for alleged fraud of displaced persons

From the recycling of beverage and food cartons...

Kapeto Cano’s candidacy gains momentum and adds supporters...

As the reform is proposed, the pension liability...

US banking regulation must be reviewed after bankruptcies

Casanare authorities deploy all their capabilities to provide...

ANS 2023 conference

INTN puts modern equipment into operation for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy