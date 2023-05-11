More than 170 rockets are fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip

A series of explosions have been recorded this Wednesday at various points in Israel, including Tel Aviv, after the simultaneous launch of dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip, reports the Hebrew portal Ynetnews.

According to a statement published on the official Twitter account of the Government of Israel, more than 170 rockets were fired at the country, 134 managing to enter its territory, of which 54 were intercepted by the Iron Dome mobile anti-missile defense system. The situation has forced the confinement of millions of civilians in anti-aircraft shelters, the text details.

According to the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, five people were hospitalized, two after being injured while running towards a bomb shelter and three suffering from anxiety attacks amid the barrage of rockets, local media reported.

Si reports that one rocket hit the roof of a kindergarten in the Nirim agricultural commune in southern Israel, while another landed near a chicken coop in the Eshkol Regional Council, starting a fire. No injuries were reported in either case.

A total of 20 rockets were fired towards the south of the country, falling at least nine of them in the city of Sederot, where one directly hit a house. No injuries were reported because there was no one in the house at the time.

Air sirens sounded just before 1:30 p.m. (local time) in central Israel, and residents headed for shelters as rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome.

Subsequently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that in the last few hours they have carried out airstrikes against nearly 40 Palestinian Islamic Jihad positions that housed rocket launchers and mortars throughout the Gaza Strip. .

On Tuesday, the IDF launched attacks against targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement located in the Gaza Strip, which left at least 15 dead and 20 wounded.

The IDF reported that the operation, called ‘Shield and Arrow’, claimed the lives of three high-ranking representatives of Islamic Jihad: the commander in the north of the Gaza Strip, Khalil Bahitini; Tarek Az Aldin, militiaman responsible for directing operations in the West Bank from the Gaza Strip and the secretary of the organization’s military council, Jihad Ghanam.

After the airstrikes, the Israeli authorities called on residents of the south of the country to stay close to shelters, prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people in open spaces and gatherings of more than 100 people in buildings. Likewise, the temporary closure of schools was ordered in several areas of the region. The military also closed some roads near the border to ensure the safety of residents.

The Israeli operation took place days after more than 100 rockets were launched into the south of the country from the Gaza Strip after the death of an Islamic Jihad leader, Khader Adnan, on May 2, after a strike by starvation for more than 80 days in Israeli custody. with RT

