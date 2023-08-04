More than 176 productive projects paralyzed while the country urgently needs income and employment – ​​Diario La Hora

Production. Sectors such as mining are left without a floor with the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The demand for unconstitutionality of the decree that makes the environmental consultation viable is the last chapter of the obstacles that prevent the country from developing and attracting investment.

In 2022, Ecuador was one of the last countries in Latin America in the investment attraction ranking. Even economies like Honduras and Nicaragua, with more than $1 billion, surpassed the $829 million reached by Ecuador last year.

In the first quarter of 2023, only $17 million of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was reached, while the country urgently needs more employment and resources to cover its growing needs.

Fernando Benalcázar, former Vice Minister of Mines, explained that there are sectors within the country that work in favor of chaos and contribute to making the Ecuadorian economy ‘triple I’: Uncertainty, Instability and legal uncertainty.

The last chapter in this attempt to ensure that nothing advances, to later complain about the social and economic conditions, is the acceptance for processing in the Constitutional Court of the lawsuit against the executive decree that made the environmental consultation viable.

This action once again leaves without a floor the granting of environmental licenses for productive projects of all kinds, which represent necessary investments for a country in crisis.

The lawsuit, which suspends the validity of decree 754, was filed by Leonidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie); Marlon Vargas Santi, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon (Confeniae); José Valenzuela, director of the PUCE Human Rights Center; and Cristina Melo, member of the Pachamama Foundation.

Against everyone

The Ministry of the Environment rejected in a statement that the application of decree 754 be suspended, just when they were ready to initiate 176 environmental consultation processes in order to grant an environmental license to the same number of productive projects.

“It is not against the mining sector, it is not against the oil sector. It is against any productive sector that needs environmental licenses. I insist on inviting the chambers, the unions, to join forces because with this the country is at a standstill. We have returned to the same circumstance of June 2022 ”, stressed Benalcázar.

The executive decree, objected to by sectors such as Conaie, what it does is make it possible to carry out environmental consultations by changing nine articles of the Organic Environmental Code.

In addition, these changes were made in compliance with an opinion of the same Constitutional Court.

Before that decree was issued, and as a result of the peace agreement between indigenous people and the Government, the granting of environmental licenses had already been frozen since June 2022.

Thus, investments, job creation and the development of the country have suffered a constant blockade for several months.

Benalcázar severely questioned that the Court has agreed to suspend the validity of the decree on the grounds that the application of environmental consultations would have produced serious social conflicts in the La Plata and Curipamba mining projects.

“The country continues to lose employment and investment opportunities. The people behind this agenda seek to paralyze everything and achieve something that is even impossible under international law: that the communities have the power of veto over any productive project”, pointed out the former Vice Minister of Mines.

Effects and risks

María Amparo Albán, doctor of law and university professor, explained that what the Constitutional Court has done is outrageous because its effect is throughout the national territory and on any type of productive project that needs an environmental license.

“No licenses can be given to any type of project. Neither agriculture, nor roads, nor hospitals. Nothing. The possibility of Ecuador presenting investment projects has just been locked. Forget the mining industry. It is noted that the court is uncomfortable with mining and international investment projects. There is a clear ideological guideline, ”he stressed.

According to Albán, alternatives must be sought because the country cannot be paralyzed and regrets that the constitutional judges who admitted the lawsuit against Decree 754 have not realized the implications of their decision and show ignorance of environmental regulations.

In this context, one of the biggest risks is that illegality will skyrocket due to the impossibility of obtaining legal permits.

Benalcázar affirmed that everything indicates that the Government of Guillermo Lasso is not going to be able to issue environmental licenses for critical investments in the country.

The total time of the blockade is uncertain, so a joint strategy is urgently needed to prevent the country from continuing to lose opportunities.

Albán considered that the actions of the Constitutional Court demand actions from the highest level of the State because the constitutional judges have overreached.

One of the courses of action could be for Lasso to urgently issue a new decree accepting all the objections raised by the Constitutional Court and clarifying the execution of the environmental consultation. (JS)