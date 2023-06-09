More than 19 years in prison for a man who agreed to be responsible for a homicide in Trinidad – news

Ecopetrol, in coordination with the Agency for the Renovation of the Territory (ART), the National Planning Department (DNP), the Ministry of Transportation and the Mayor’s Office of Paz de Ariporo, delivered the paving of 3.23 kilometers of roads in the municipality of Paz de Ariporo, department of Casanare.

The work, which was executed under the Works for Taxes mechanism, contemplated the construction of rigid pavement in different road sections of the urban area, as well as platforms and works of art. Its investment exceeded $9.300 million and it is estimated that it will benefit 11,172 inhabitants of the region.

This project was important because it generated a lot of development, employment, goods and services in the different neighborhoods and in the sectors where the roads were intervened. Approximately 42 blocks were paved in rigid concrete with all its urban planning, both sidewalks and green areas.

This is the third project that the Ecopetrol Group has delivered in the municipality of Paz de Ariporo, under the Works for Taxes mechanism. The other two include the allocation of school furniture for educational institutions and the allocations for the ICBF. A fourth installment, scheduled for next year, will include the technological endowment of 46 educational institutions.

Through the Works for Taxes mechanism, social impact projects are financed that benefit the populations of ZOMAC municipalities (Zones Most Affected by the Armed Conflict) and the Development Programs with a Territorial Focus (PDET), with the purpose of improving the quality of community life and generate development in the territories where it operates.

Source: Ecopetrol

Related