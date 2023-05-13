More than 20 injured after a footbridge fell in Finland – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

27 people, mainly students between the ages of 14 and 15, were injured in this Finland when they fell several meters from the collapse of a temporary walkway, authorities said.

The accident occurred in Espoo, a town on the outskirts of the capital, Helsinki.

According to images broadcast by the Finnish media, the wooden planks of the walkway succumbed to the weight of the young people, causing them to fall from a height of between four and five meters.

Most of the injured are students from a school, who were on a school excursion, city authorities reported.

“No person has injuries that endanger their lives,” declared the health assistance network (HUS), which specified that the majority have fractures in the extremities.

The cause of the catwalk collapse is being investigated, authorities said.