Home » More than 20 injured after a footbridge fell in Finland – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

More than 20 injured after a footbridge fell in Finland – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 0

27 people, mainly students between the ages of 14 and 15, were injured in this Finland when they fell several meters from the collapse of a temporary walkway, authorities said.

The accident occurred in Espoo, a town on the outskirts of the capital, Helsinki.

According to images broadcast by the Finnish media, the wooden planks of the walkway succumbed to the weight of the young people, causing them to fall from a height of between four and five meters.

Most of the injured are students from a school, who were on a school excursion, city authorities reported.

“No person has injuries that endanger their lives,” declared the health assistance network (HUS), which specified that the majority have fractures in the extremities.

The cause of the catwalk collapse is being investigated, authorities said.

See also  Roundabout on Treviso Mare, the Vallio intersection disappears. "Faster and safer"

You may also like

Families affected by the winter season received aid...

Katarine Rosalie: An Epic of Color Revolutions and...

Why did Mábel Lara decide to be a...

An unlikely scenario, but one that would have...

Recommendations for Mother’s Day in Cesar

15 million euros hidden in the garden: Italian...

Municipality Week in Yumbo

Gewoba and Brebau are building 1,000 apartments in...

Salvadorans close participation in the Surf City ISA...

JEP ordered the arrest of retired colonel Hernán...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy