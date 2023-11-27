More than 20 people in 12 vehicles were trapped due to wind and snow Fire Emergency Rescue-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Dozens Rescued from Snowy Traps by Fire Emergency Rescue

On November 27th, more than 20 people in 12 vehicles were left trapped due to strong winds and heavy snow in the eastern region of Xilingol League. Thanks to the efforts of the Ulagai Management District Fire Rescue Brigade, all of those trapped were successfully rescued and transferred to safety.

The crisis began on the evening of November 23rd when the Xilingol League Fire Rescue Detachment received reports of two cars stuck in the snowy conditions in Erengaobisumu, East Ujimqin Banner with 4 people trapped. The Ulagai Management District Fire Rescue Brigade quickly dispatched 7 personnel and 1 vehicle to the scene, despite the extreme weather conditions that made search and rescue attempts extremely difficult.

The team faced challenges such as low visibility, slow vehicle movement, icy roads, and difficulty locating some of the trapped individuals. After 40 minutes of continuous communication with the callers, the fire rescue personnel finally located the trapped vehicles and people. Vehicles were pulled and snow was manually removed to free them from their snow nests after nearly three hours of rescue efforts. The trapped individuals, as well as their vehicles, were successfully moved to a safe area.

The local fire rescue team had accounted for a total of 12 trapped vehicles and more than 20 individuals rescued as of November 24th. Mr. Liu, one of the rescued individuals, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ulagai Management District Fire Rescue Brigade, stating that without their help, he doesn’t know how long he and the others would have lasted in the harsh weather.

Thanks to the dedication and perseverance of the fire emergency rescue team, all the trapped individuals were able to return to safety.

