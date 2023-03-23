Service. The affected residents must supply themselves with water.

Various sectors of Hint they will stay without water tomorrow, friday march 24 of 2023, this according to information issued by the Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Company (Emapa).

The cause of the suspension of service is the washing and disinfection of the storage tank Quillan Hill – Atahualpa – Macasto.

Los affected sectors from red Quillán Loma They will be: Citadel El Aeropuerto, Chachoán, Eloy Villacrés, Quillán Loma upper part, San Vicente Lojanitos, José and María.

From red Atahualpa the entire parish in addition to Yacupamba, Julio Castillo Jácome avenue, Indoamérica avenue and surrounding areas.

From red Macasto the Macasto Beautiful Valley 1, 2 and 3 housing; Pisque Center, La Union, Hospital Citadel, La Rioja and surrounding areas.

From red Puerto Arturo the Puerto Arturo sector, Samanga, San Jacinto La Playa and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, of the Unamuncho network The affected sectors will be the upper part of Unamuncho and Cunchibamba, Loma Grande de Cunchibamba, El Mirador de Unamuncho and surrounding areas.

The drinking water cutoff will start at 3:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. (RMC)