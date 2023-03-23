Home News More than 20 sectors of Ambato will run out of water this Friday – Diario La Hora
News

More than 20 sectors of Ambato will run out of water this Friday – Diario La Hora

by admin
More than 20 sectors of Ambato will run out of water this Friday – Diario La Hora

Service. The affected residents must supply themselves with water.

Various sectors of Hint they will stay without water tomorrow, friday march 24 of 2023, this according to information issued by the Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Company (Emapa).

The cause of the suspension of service is the washing and disinfection of the storage tank Quillan Hill – Atahualpa – Macasto.

Los affected sectors from red Quillán Loma They will be: Citadel El Aeropuerto, Chachoán, Eloy Villacrés, Quillán Loma upper part, San Vicente Lojanitos, José and María.

From red Atahualpa the entire parish in addition to Yacupamba, Julio Castillo Jácome avenue, Indoamérica avenue and surrounding areas.

From red Macasto the Macasto Beautiful Valley 1, 2 and 3 housing; Pisque Center, La Union, Hospital Citadel, La Rioja and surrounding areas.

From red Puerto Arturo the Puerto Arturo sector, Samanga, San Jacinto La Playa and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, of the Unamuncho network The affected sectors will be the upper part of Unamuncho and Cunchibamba, Loma Grande de Cunchibamba, El Mirador de Unamuncho and surrounding areas.

The drinking water cutoff will start at 3:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. (RMC)

See also  They leave Sacile to meet the Russian ambassador in Rome: "We are here to ask you for peace in Ukraine"

You may also like

Scholz involved in covering up the Nord Stream...

197 matches with a national team –

Economic slowdown and low growth would affect financing...

Azure Database for PostgreSQL: New security and observability...

Eruptive activity of the Cotopaxi volcano has decreased

Captured in Monterrey two presumed members of the...

Due to massive damage: Lift at LKH underpass...

They find the second body of three missing...

Nationwide warning strike on Monday – long-distance rail...

Strengthening and dignifying workers will be one of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy