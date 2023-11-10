More than 20 thousand inhabitants benefit from road recovery in Santa Cruz Michapa

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) delivered 2.8 kilometers of renovated streets to the inhabitants of the municipality of Santa Cruz Michapa, a work that will benefit 20,000 inhabitants of this town and surrounding areas.
Among the streets that were renovated are: Bolívar Ruano avenue, the main street, Plaza de la Cruz street; Los Bambúes passage of the Santa Clara neighborhood, main street of the Prados de Santa Cruz neighborhood, 10th Poniente street and 3rd North avenue.
The work consisted of placing 1,141.89 cubic meters of hot asphalt mix, with which seven important arteries of the city were intervened, in addition to the execution of work to improve the drainage of a ravine, which included the construction of a bridge and steps. pedestrian access.
Likewise, DOM crews carried out soil-cement base construction work, repair and construction of curbs and curb-gutters, as well as speed bumps, to guarantee the road safety of the local population.