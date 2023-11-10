Home » More than 20 thousand inhabitants benefit from road recovery in Santa Cruz Michapa
News

More than 20 thousand inhabitants benefit from road recovery in Santa Cruz Michapa

by admin
More than 20 thousand inhabitants benefit from road recovery in Santa Cruz Michapa

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) delivered 2.8 kilometers of renovated streets to the inhabitants of the municipality of Santa Cruz Michapa, a work that will benefit 20,000 inhabitants of this town and surrounding areas.

Among the streets that were renovated are: Bolívar Ruano avenue, the main street, Plaza de la Cruz street; Los Bambúes passage of the Santa Clara neighborhood, main street of the Prados de Santa Cruz neighborhood, 10th Poniente street and 3rd North avenue.

The work consisted of placing 1,141.89 cubic meters of hot asphalt mix, with which seven important arteries of the city were intervened, in addition to the execution of work to improve the drainage of a ravine, which included the construction of a bridge and steps. pedestrian access.

Likewise, DOM crews carried out soil-cement base construction work, repair and construction of curbs and curb-gutters, as well as speed bumps, to guarantee the road safety of the local population.

See also  "The fishing CDT has already started operating": Ministry of Agriculture

You may also like

Protesters Demand Freedom for Palestine in New York...

Cali, the city most frequented by victims of...

Conveying the Spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session:...

Network fees for electricity are expected to rise...

Education requires a transformation

MS-13 Leader ‘El Crook de Hollywood’ Arrested in...

According to the CREG, in Pereira gasoline is...

Strategic Alignment for Guangdong-Kyrgyzstan Cooperation: A New Era...

Broderstorf: Unknown people blow up ATMs again |...

Without Repetto there is no paradise

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy