More than 200 artisans from La Guajira are trained in the production of artisan products

With the objective of strengthening and contributing to the economic and social development of the area of ​​influence where mining operations are carried out, Cerrejón advances the training of 270 artisans in weaving and crochet techniques, which also seeks to strengthen the weaving technique and finishes to improve the quality of products for marketing and sale in the Caribbean region.

The training is being developed by the National Learning Service (SENA) within the indigenous communities of La Guajira, which are made up of the Mapuain, Sutalu, Atuncamana, Koushimana, Youren, Jullarancein, San Francisco and Barrancón populations. With them we are working to strengthen fabric quality, color combination, recognition of the canasu, and participation in the SENA entrepreneurship fair.

“For Cerrejón, it is key to strengthen the capabilities of the communities in the area of ​​influence because it allows them to grow in knowledge, quality of life and opportunities. The artisans that we have been training not only receive this benefit, we worry and work to ensure that they have the material to produce and, in addition, we create and look for spaces in which they can market their products. “This is how we team up with our people, with our communities,” said Juan Carlos García Otero, manager of Social Affairs at Cerrejón.

With this initiative, the mining company continues its work in compliance with Sustainable Development Goals 4: Quality education and 8: Decent work and economic growth, which seek to guarantee inclusive, equitable and quality education and promote learning opportunities , in addition to promoting inclusive and sustained economic growth, creating decent jobs for all, supporting productive activities, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation and improving living standards.

“We are working with the communities to strengthen crafts, we prepare the artisans on how they should make their fabrics in the backpacks, the amount of thread that should be carried, the weight, the size. That’s what they’re learning. Also, about the color combinations so that they give aesthetics and beauty to their backpacks and so that they do an excellent job with the laces and belts,” concluded Enaluz Amaya Epieyu, SENA teacher.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

