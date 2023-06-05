Home » More than 200 dead and nearly 900 injured after rail accident in India
More than 200 dead and nearly 900 injured after rail accident in India

The deadly rail accident that occurred this Friday night in the Indian state of Odisha has so far left 207 dead and some 900 injured, according to a post by Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the region, on Twitter.

Last night, a passenger train collided with a cargo train in Odisha (east), according to local media.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m. local time near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, some 171 kilometers northeast of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.

The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, collided with the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express, which derailed and overturned on the adjacent track.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed regret over the loss of life from the accident.

“I am saddened by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the affected families. And I hope the injured will recover soon,” Modi said in a statement.

