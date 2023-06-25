Home » More than 200 entrepreneurs participate in FestiArte ‘Handmade Santa Marta’
More than 200 entrepreneurs participate in FestiArte ‘Handmade Santa Marta’

Weekly, groups of 70 entrepreneurs will rotate in the fair that is held in Parque Bolívar, to publicize their products.

Promoting the growth of entrepreneurs in Santa Marta is one of the axes of Mayor Virna Johnson’s Development Plan, therefore, through the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness, creates spaces like FestiArte ‘Santa Marta handmade’ so that they can publicize their products.

From June 22 to July 6, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Samaria and visitors you can find in Parque Bolívar gastronomy, fashion, handicrafts, costume jewellery, accessories, innovation and much more in 70 stands.

“It is very important that entrepreneurs have commercial spaces and this first FestiArte is a showcase for them. For the first time they have a space in the tourist season so that they can show their products and that the Samarians and tourists come to support them,” said Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness.

In total there will be 228 entrepreneurs who will participate in this fair, which will be distributed in groups weekly so that everyone, through this tourist showcase, can potentiate their business ideas.

“The District Mayor’s Office did something historic that was to unite all the entrepreneurial networks in the city. It is the first time that the six networks work together in this space that is very profitable for us, we will be here for 15 days”, said Gabriela Naya Jaramillo, belonging to the ‘Echao pa’ lante’ network.

From the district administration, Parque Bolívar was chosen because it is a place with a large influx of people, which will allow entrepreneurs to reach more buyers.

In addition, at the fair there is permanent accompaniment by officials of the Unit Defender of Public Space (UDEP), attached to the District Government Secretariat.

