More than 200 kinds of new fragrance products are particularly interesting. The Yangtze River Delta “Chunlan Girls” gather in Guozhuang

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-06 07:00

Hangzhou Daily News “The blue color bears the spring light, and the mist hides all the fragrance.” The spring solstice is a good time to appreciate the orchids. The “Chunlan girl” from the Yangtze River Delta showed her beauty in Guozhuang.

Yesterday, “Song Rhyme and Orchid Fragrance Welcomes Prosperity and Harmony” – 2023 Hangzhou Citizen Orchid Festival and the 11th Hangzhou Chunlan Boutique Exhibition was held in Guozhuang, a famous West Lake garden, and will last until February 12. This year’s Chunlan Boutique Exhibition is hosted by the Management Committee of Hangzhou West Lake Scenic Area, organized by Hangzhou Orchid Association, and the Flower Harbor Management Office of Hangzhou West Lake Scenic Area. It is also the management office of West Lake Scenic Area, Shanghai Botanical Garden, Suzhou Humble Administrator’s Garden, and Suzhou Canglang Pavilion The flower show held together for the first time shows the spirit of urban development and cultural exchanges in the Yangtze River Delta, and will promote the integrated development of landscaping in the Yangtze River Delta region.

There are more than 200 kinds of Chunlan varieties and more than 400 pots in this orchid exhibition, among which there are many rare and old varieties such as “Global Heding”, “Lvyun” and “Wangzi”, as well as the new Chunlan “Yu’s Suhe” and “Shenhe”. Xiaolingmei, Yulinmei, etc.

According to the staff of Guozhuang, the new product Chunlan is particularly interesting. For example, “Yu’s Suhe” is a new product discovered in 2001. It has the characteristics of a lotus-shaped petal and a plain heart. The flower-shaped flower-shaped roots are retracted, the tongues are white, and they bloom for a long time without deformation. They are currently the top “players” in the new variety He Xingsuxin.

This year’s orchid exhibition skillfully uses the overall architecture and space environment of Guozhuang, and designs a number of flower and plant landscapes according to local conditions, showing the beauty of spring orchids and the elegance of art orchids: in the Xiangxuefenchun Hall, landscape calligraphy and paintings of the Southern Song Dynasty and fine orchids They complement each other; the orchid-themed landscaping sketches in the manor reveal the charm of the Song Dynasty everywhere. Walking in it, the rich orchid fragrance and the elegant charm of the Song Dynasty come face to face, with a unique charm. If viewing the flowers is not enough, citizens and tourists can also visit the Cui Mi Gallery to learn about the stories of orchids and celebrities of past dynasties.

In Guozhuang this season, in addition to Chunlan, camellias and plum blossoms are also in full bloom.