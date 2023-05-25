More than 200 older adults will receive their cards in Hernandarias

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, and the Secretariat for the Elderly of the local commune, summons the 222 beneficiaries of alimony to the act of delivery of the National Development Bank cards so that they can receive the corresponding subsidy from the State.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Municipal Sports Center, Armed with their identity card, and with a photocopy of it to be able to withdraw their respective cards.

In the event that the beneficiary does not sign, they must be accompanied by two witnesses, as provided in the protocol of the Ministry of Finance.