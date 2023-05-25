Home » More than 200 older adults will receive their cards in Hernandarias
News

More than 200 older adults will receive their cards in Hernandarias

by admin
More than 200 older adults will receive their cards in Hernandarias
The Municipal Sports Center will be the stage for the 222 Hernandari seniors to receive the State subsidy.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, and the Secretariat for the Elderly of the local commune, summons the 222 beneficiaries of alimony to the act of delivery of the National Development Bank cards so that they can receive the corresponding subsidy from the State.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Municipal Sports Center, Armed with their identity card, and with a photocopy of it to be able to withdraw their respective cards.

In the event that the beneficiary does not sign, they must be accompanied by two witnesses, as provided in the protocol of the Ministry of Finance.

See also  Strengthening of smart working in Sardinia, the LAROS project is underway

You may also like

Mayor of Sonsonate condemns alliance of opposition parties

Paranatación brings new gold for Risaralda in Intercollegiate

Drunk on e-scooter: Two driver’s licenses gone

Ecuador will participate in the La Coruña Grand...

The love after Love

Symrise has to submit a mandatory takeover offer...

A riobambeño shining in the BMX elite

Payment platforms are increasing in the country

Tradition: Andorfer Volksfest goes into the next round

President Guillermo Lasso called for a national dialogue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy