More than 2,000 inhabitants of Usulután will benefit from the drinking water project

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) reported on the start of a project that consists of drilling a potable water well, to benefit more than 2,000 inhabitants of the El Tigre canton, Santiago de María municipality, in Usulután.

“In Santiago de María, Usulután, today we will start the drinking water project that will guarantee that the inhabitants of the El Tigre canton have this resource,” said the DOM.

During this project, the installation of an impeller line and a storage tank will also be carried out to reinforce the water distribution system, settling historical debts to the inhabitants of the El Tigre canton.

It should be noted that it is the third work of this type that the DOM is carrying out in Usulután, after Jiquilisco and Alegría, also registering the eleventh at the national level between these Sacacoyo and Teotepeque in La Libertad; San José Cancasque in Chalatenango and San Bartolomé Perulapía in Cuscatlán.