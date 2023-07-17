Home » More than 20,000 IDs registered during a special day in Cesar
More than 20,000 IDs registered during a special day in Cesar

by admin
In the most recent process of registering citizenship cards, authorized by the National Registry of Civil Status, in the framework of the territorial elections of October 29, in the country about 940,000 procedures were registered, of which 20,974 correspond to the department of Cesar.

The special day, held between July 5 and 13, took place at the 11,404 polling stations. In the department of Cesar, there are 299 posts authorized by the National Registry of Civil Status in rural and urban areas of the territory.

The registration of citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections continues until August 29. The process can be carried out at the offices of the Registry nationwide from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, or at the more than 340 Mobile Registration Points located throughout the country.

The schedules of the Mobile Registration Points can be consulted at:

It is important to remember that only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this election day and have an identity card. Aliens with resident status in current status, issued by Colombia Migration.

The registration process will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is established, that is, after September 29, 2023.

