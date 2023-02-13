More than 20,000 vacancies in the new consumer industry are waiting

Changsha’s innovative human resources service model promotes precise matching of personnel and posts

Huasheng Online, February 12th, “I heard that there was a job fair here. I rushed over from Yueyang early in the morning, looking for a suitable position.” On the 11th, 2023 “Spring Breeze Action” and “Golden Bridge Action” “Changsha new consumer human resources special event was held in Huangxing Square, Tianxin District, Changsha City. Xiao Liu, a senior student studying in Anhui, came to Changsha alone, hoping to find a suitable job at the job fair. According to reports, job seekers who cannot come to the on-site job fair can also apply through the “Xiaoyi Technology” WeChat applet to meet the needs of employment.

At 10:30 on February 11, signs with slogans such as “Pick your ideal job” and “Add your ideal job to the shopping cart” gathered people to Huangxing Square. Here, representatives of new consumers such as Wenheyou, Tea Yanyuese, Snacks Are Busy, Cooking Smoke and Catering have set up recruitment booths, and people continue to come to consult, fill in forms, and communicate.

At the event site, more than 200 companies focusing on new consumption provided more than 20,000 jobs. The reporter observed that these positions are mainly in the service industry, including new media operations, chefs, waiters, and finance. Many interested job seekers sent their resumes to their favorite companies and filled out forms. According to corporate recruiters, most young people are interested in new media jobs and consult more about job content, salary, and promotion space.

“This activity has effectively solved the problem of difficult employment that the company really cares about, and guaranteed the steady development of the company in the new year.” The person in charge of the new consumer company Snacks is very busy said that the company will open many branches in the future and will need a large number of management talents to promote the development of the enterprise.

Not long ago, Hunan Province released the “20 Measures for Steady Growth”, in which consumption is the focus. In recent years, Changsha’s new consumption has gained fame and become a nationally famous internet celebrity city. Tianxin District, as the vanguard of Changsha’s new consumption, has gathered many new consumer brands such as Wenheyou, Chayanyuese, and Ningji, and has become a domestic A unique source of innovation for new consumer brands.

■ All media reporter Yang Yu