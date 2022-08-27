Original title: More than 200,000 kinds of books will be sold at the opening of the 2022 China Huangshan Book Fair

Photo by Wu Lan at the opening ceremony

China News Service, Hefei, August 26 (Reporter Wu Lan) On the 26th, the 2022 China Huangshan Book Fair opened in Hefei, Anhui. It is reported that at the 3-day 2022 China Huangshan Book Fair, more than 500 publishing units from all over the country will display more than 200,000 books for sale.

Little readers are reading carefully.Photo by Wu Lan

This year’s China Huangshan Book Fair will take Hefei Binhu International Convention and Exhibition Center Comprehensive Hall as the main exhibition venue, and 170 reading spaces such as Xinhua Bookstore in Anhui Province, some urban reading spaces and some public libraries as the main body to build book exhibition and sales. and the provincial branch venue for reading activities. The main and branch venues will also carry out a variety of reading promotion activities such as celebrity meet-ups, book discount purchases, and online live broadcasts.

At the opening ceremony, the “Top Ten Reading Promoters”, “Top Ten Reading Promotion Spaces”, “One Hundred Demonstration Farmhouse Bookstores” and “Top Ten Farmhouse Bookstore Managers” were awarded. “Top Ten Good Books in Anhui” and “Top Ten Good Books to Read”.

More than 200,000 kinds of books were sold on site.Photo by Wu Lan

The main exhibition hall of this book fair also organized a series of interviews on the "Red Sofa". The book club invited Ju Ping, Qin Ming and other well-loved cultural masters to carry out a number of reading promotion activities in the main and sub-exhibition venues to help "Wanmei Reading".

