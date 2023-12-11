more than 230 patients and 8 deaths

Health authorities in the US and Canada are facing a major crisis as more than 230 people have fallen ill and 8 have died after consuming melons contaminated with salmonella. The outbreak is linked to melons from the Malichita and Rudy brands, with the majority of those affected being children under five or adults over 65 years old.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued recall warnings for these contaminated melons, and secondary recalls have been issued for products made with these fruits and for agricultural products that were processed along with the recalled melons. The CFIA continues its food safety investigation and will notify the public of any additional recalls through public warnings.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and the illness typically lasts for four to seven days. While most people recover without the need for antibiotics, antibiotic treatment is recommended for those with weakened immune systems, serious illnesses, or those in specific age groups.

The Government of Canada advises the public not to consume or distribute any products made with Malichita or Rudy brand melons and to discard any recalled products. They are also recommending increasing fluid intake during the diarrhea episode for those affected by the infection.

Health authorities and food safety agencies are working diligently to contain the outbreak and prevent further illnesses and deaths. It is important for individuals and establishments across Canada to heed the recall warnings and take all necessary precautions to prevent illness.