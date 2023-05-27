Home » More than 2,400 inhabitants in Cinquera will benefit from the construction of the municipal clinic
More than 2,400 inhabitants in Cinquera will benefit from the construction of the municipal clinic

by admin
The team of the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began in Cinquera, Cabañas, the construction of the seventh municipal clinic nationwide.

The new health clinic, which will benefit more than 2,400 inhabitants, began to be built on urban land, assigned by the municipality, on Eduarda Rivas avenue, on the north side of the municipal mayor’s office.

The work will consist of the construction of concrete block masonry for the main walls, construction of a perimeter wall, placement of a metal roof with a zinc coating, non-slip floors in areas of offices, service areas, and bathrooms.

Through this work, the Government will put an end to decades of abandonment by many generations who have not had decent service, attention at night.

The modern clinic, which will be built in an average of 120 days, will have two offices, a nebulization area, a vaccination area, a healing area, a pharmacy, a warehouse, restrooms, and a septic tank, among others.

As of today, at the departmental level, the DOM has delivered works or they are under development in 7 of the 9 municipalities of Cabañas, such as the National Bacheo Plan in Ilobasco, San Isidro, Sensuntepeque and Tejutepeque.

