Within the framework of the pilot project, ranchers from 25 municipalities in Huila will access this service, which aims to make them more competitive and sustainable. through access to knowledge, technologies and support services.

By: Gloria Camargo

The department of Huila will have the opportunity to strengthen the agricultural sector thanks to an extension project that will benefit more than 2,400 ranchers.

The initiative, which is considered a national pilot, seeks to develop the capacities of agricultural producers to make them more competitive and sustainable over time, through access to knowledge, technologies and support services.

The project was promoted by the Comité de Ganaderos del Huila, which signed an agreement with the Government of Huila to launch this initiative. According to the Executive Director of the Departmental Committee, Luceny Muñoz Bermeo, the project seeks to join efforts among the entire institutional framework to provide effective technical support to producers, generate knowledge transfer, and to continue producing more at lower costs with great social responsibility and environmental.

In addition, José Félix Lafaurie, president of the Colombian Federation of Cattlemen, Fedegán, pointed out that this is a cattle construction job.

“Joining efforts with the regional committees and state entities allow training farmers to improve their productivity and competitiveness.”

The initiative

This project will benefit 2,427 ranchers from 25 municipalities in the department, as well as 28 goat-farming families and 135 sheep-producing families. To carry it out, a team of 18 professionals will be hired to tour these municipalities for 18 months under the direction of the technical team of the Huila Cattlemen’s Committee, in collaboration with the Colombian Federation of Cattlemen (Fedegán)-National Cattle Fund, the Tolima-Huila, Sena and Agrosavia region.

“The project intends that, among all the institutions, we join forces with the aim of providing a very good technical support to these producers to generate knowledge transfer, so that they continue to produce more at lower costs with great social and environmental responsibility,” Muñoz pointed out. Bermeo.

The objective is to strengthen the agricultural productive chain, improve the quality of products, encourage innovation and modernization in the sector, and promote associations among producers to increase competitiveness in the market. In addition, it seeks to positively impact the quality of life of producers, contribute to the economic development of the department and food security in the region.

On the other hand, Luis Enrique Dussán, Governor of Huila, pointed out that this project is a sign of the administration’s commitment to the agricultural sector and its intention to improve the quality of life of peasants and ranchers in the region.

“We are working to strengthen agriculture and ensure that our products are recognized nationally and internationally for their quality and flavor. We want to continue promoting innovation and modernization in the field, and this initiative is a great step in that direction,” the president pointed out.

technological support

According to the Center for Livestock Technological Services, Tecnigán Tolima-Huila, which contributed from experience in structuring the project, it is expected to improve production, which would generate greater well-being for producers.

Regarding the issue, Rodrigo Suárez Rojas, technical secretary of Tecnigán Tolima-Huila, “intends to guide and guarantee the sectoral work of livestock with the strategy of agri-food and agro-industrial production chain. It seeks to create a productive chain, where production is articulated both technically and economically”.

The project also includes articulation in the clusters to link producers in agribusiness alternatives.

“In other words, that everything we produce, in this case meat and calves, which is the specialty in Huila, we can unite them and have that commercialization with a better price and a better productive chain; that later leads to a formality in production. We seek that our producers receive a fair payment, guarantee their commercialization in a production system that will continue to provide profitability and benefits to families and therefore to the entire region”, commented the Executive Director.

It should be remembered that in Huila dual-purpose livestock is managed with a focus on the production of meat offspring. According to Tecnigán, the idea is to specialize producers in a milk product with a focus on calf production.

“What we want is that all the actors that participate in the primary sector produce, transform, market and distribute this agricultural product. We are dual-purpose farmers, and the idea is to specialize them in a milk product with a focus on calf production,” said Suárez Rojas.

departmental level

The rural extension project seeks to strengthen the capacities of small and medium agricultural producers in the region, and is financed with resources in the order of $8,862,144,789, with the contribution of the departmental government for a value of $6,204,644,964 and a counterpart of $2,657,499,825 from entities such as the Huila Cattlemen’s Committee, Fedecacao, Fedepanela and Coocentral.

In total, the project will serve 6,298 coffee producers, 2,427 ranchers, 1,228 cocoa farmers, 915 sugarcane farmers, and 163 producers engaged in sheep-goat farming activities. These producers are located mainly in municipalities in the northern subregion of the department.

The importance of this project lies in the fact that the Huila region is recognized for its production of coffee and other crops, as well as for raising cattle. In fact, the region has been classified as one of the most important in coffee production in the country. Therefore, investing in strengthening agricultural production in the region is essential for the sustainable development of the department.