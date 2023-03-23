Lahore: Applications are being received under the official Hajj scheme and till March 22, more than 26,000 applications have been received in the banks, while the number of applicants seeking dollars from abroad under the sponsorship scheme has exceeded 2,000. .

According to the details, more instructions have been issued to the banks to facilitate the feedback of the Hajj applicants and now overseas Pakistanis can also submit the medical fitness certificate made from abroad in the bank, while in case of difficulty, an affidavit on a simple page can be submitted. Can be deposited in the bank. Apart from this, a medical fitness certificate from Pakistan must be made and submitted to the bank before the Hajj flight on returning to Pakistan.

Sources say that the applicant can submit the application by applying the first dose of the approved vaccine, while before departure, the certificate will have to be submitted to the bank after applying the full dose. Hajj applications will also be received on March 25 and 26.

It is not necessary for the person sending the sponsorship to have a blood relation with the Hajj pilgrims, it is necessary to send the Hajj pilgrim’s name, identity card, contact number along with the money, while for the convenience of such persons, the limit of easy account has been increased from 10 lakhs to 15 lakhs. Is.

Pilgrims will have to buy the Qurbani coupon themselves in Saudi Arabia and for this purpose Pakistan Hajj Mission will guide in Saudi Arabia, the amount of the Qurbani coupon can be 700 to 1 thousand Rials. Overseas applicants of regular scheme should submit Hajj application through nominated person in Pakistan.