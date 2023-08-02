More than 28,000 displaced or confined, in San Juan, in 2023

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) presented a report on the public order situation in the San Juan subregion, in Chocó. They revealed that at least 28,000 people have been victims of massive displacements and confinements, due to the dispute between armed groups that seek to expand from the north of the department to the sub-region, located to the south.

It should be noted that the violence in the territory has also resulted in armed actions such as raids, confrontations and combats, and in actions of social control and attacks against the civilian population, including the taking of hostages, individual and collective threats, selective homicides, restrictions to mobility, installation of antipersonnel mines (MAP), among others.

“The last emergencies reported in the subregion began on July 4, 2023, after the mobility restrictions established by a GANE through an armed strike, which led to the confinement of at least 21,000 people,” said Ocha.

In this area of ​​the country there is a presence of the Clan del Golfo and the ELN, a group that this year has declared several armed strikes in these municipalities of the department of Chocó. The restriction on mobility has limited the population’s access to health and food services, children’s classes have also been suspended.

“It is concerning that the magnitude and recurrence of emergencies has not only reduced the local, departmental and local response capacities of the Chocó Local Coordination Team (ELC), but has also represented the revictimization of ethnic communities in the midst of the recurrence of confinements. and individual and massive displacements, when entering return cycles without the conditions established by Law 1448 (security, dignity and voluntariness) due to the permanence of non-state armed groups in the territories”, said Ocha.

In the report of the Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) they highlight that the municipality of Sipí has ​​been the most affected with 47% of the victims of these humanitarian scourges due to violence.

They also pointed out the lack of resources of the local authorities in that and other populations to serve the affected communities, and expressed concern that the situation could worsen.

“The protection risks posed by the current context in the face of the territorial dispute could aggravate the humanitarian crisis in at least eight municipalities of the San Juan subregion, by not implementing prevention and protection measures to respond to the population that presents sectoral needs from several months ago,” OCHA said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

