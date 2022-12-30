Original title: Over 3.1 million people have participated in Beijing Puhui Health Insurance. What new changes will Huiminbao have in 2022?

At 24:00 on December 31, “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” will close the insurance channel for a period of two months.

A reporter from the Economic Observer Network learned from the project party that as of the evening of December 29, more than 3.1 million Beijing residents had participated in the insurance. The 2023 “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” coverage will take effect on January 1, 2023.

Since Shenzhen first launched the “Supplementary Medical Insurance for Serious Diseases” in 2015, Huiminbao has entered its eighth year of development.

The “2022 City Customized Commercial Medical Insurance Knowledge Map” (hereinafter referred to as “Knowledge Map”) report shows that as of December 1, 2022, a total of 263 benefiting people’s insurance products have been launched nationwide; among them, from May 31, 2021 to On December 1, 2022, a total of 123 new Huiminbao products were added, covering 29 provincial-level administrative regions. Inner Mongolia, Qinghai and Shaanxi achieved zero breakthroughs in Huiminbao during the period. Except for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, only There are no Huiminbao products left in Tibet and Xinjiang.

So, what are the characteristics of Huiminbao products in 2022?

The “Knowledge Graph” shows that from the perspective of the linkage between politics and business, the proportion of multiple insurance companies in insurance companies has increased from 51% in 2021 to the current 62%, and property insurance companies have become the “leaders”. Life insurance companies, pension insurance companies and health insurance companies Each company has its own layout; at the same time, the Huiminbao products in 2022 highlight the support of more government departments. The important performance is that the agricultural and rural areas and rural revitalization departments actively participate in the guidance and support of Huiminbao.

From the perspective of product rates, 86.59% of Huiminbao products adopt a single price, and 80.09% of the product rates are concentrated in the range of 0 to 100 yuan. Compared with last year’s rate level, the rate of the first generation of Huiminbao products has been raised. The difference in rates is mainly affected by the guarantee responsibility and the overall planning area. In terms of deductibles, the total deductibles of Huiminbao products are still concentrated in the range of 10,000 to 60,000, but there is a tailing phenomenon. It is worth noting that some regions have made adjustments on this issue. For example, Beijing Puhui Health Insurance has differentiated deductibles for healthy people and people with pre-existing diseases. The number of people with pre-existing diseases is reduced to 20,000 yuan, and the liability deductible for special drugs is uniformly reduced to 0 yuan.

In 2022, there will also be some changes in the product liability of Huimin Insurance. The proportion of inpatient liability within medical insurance will drop from 92.14% in 2021 to 86.69% in 2022; the proportion of inpatient liability outside medical insurance will increase from 27.14% in 2021 to 2022. 40.30% of the total; specific high-value drug liability will rise from 76.43% in 2021 to 78.33% in 2022.

It is worth noting that recently, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Inclusive Insurance (Draft for Comment)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guiding Opinions”) to local banking and insurance regulatory bureaus, insurance companies and intermediary agencies , pointed out that by 2025, the high-quality development system of inclusive insurance will be more complete, the scope and coverage of insurance will continue to expand, the product system will be more abundant, the level of insurance per capita will continue to increase, and the convenience and satisfaction of services will be effectively improved. Inclusive insurance policy systems, service standards and evaluation systems have basically been established, and the development environment for inclusive insurance has improved significantly. Insurance education has been carried out in depth, and the consumer protection mechanism has been improved.

The “Guiding Opinions” require that the inclusive insurance product system be enriched, starting from five aspects, including improving the protection level of farmers and low-income urban groups, improving insurance services for specific risk groups, and improving the risk resistance capabilities of small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households. Actively participate in risk protection in key areas, and encourage the development of exclusive inclusive insurance products.

Attached is the Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance claim and reimbursement Q&A

Q: How to apply for a claim?

Answer: “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” has launched a quick compensation service in August 2022. It actively contacts the insured through text messages, phone calls, etc., and actively pays for the self-payment liability within the medical insurance and the self-payment liability for hospitalization outside the medical insurance. After receiving the claim notification, the insured can fill in the payee account and other relevant information through the WeChat public account of “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance”, without providing medical bills and other claim materials (except for special circumstances), which further simplifies the claim process and improves the Claims speed.

Special reminder: After the policy takes effect, the insured person who chooses a new citizen identity should keep the validity period information of the insured person’s residence card (such as screenshots, copies, etc.) in time after the insurance is completed. Within the validity period of the residence permit, if the time of accident is not within the validity period of the residence permit, compensation will not be paid.

Q: What diseases can be claimed for “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance”?

A: There are two major guarantees for self-payment expenses within medical insurance and self-payment expenses for hospitalization outside medical insurance. There is no limit to the type of disease and the number of diseases. Under the conditions of compensation, the part of the medical expenses within the insurance liability above the deductible will be paid in accordance with the agreed ratio ; 100 kinds of specific domestic and foreign high-priced drug cost protection, applicable diseases include lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, leukemia, multiple myeloma, lymphoma, prostate cancer and other common malignant tumors.

Q: Can I pay for medical treatment in other places?

Answer: If you are a new citizen of Beijing who has a Beijing household registration or a Beijing residence permit and has participated in the basic medical insurance in another place, the medical expenses incurred for medical treatment in another place and settled by the basic medical insurance can be settled normally.

Transferring to a region other than where the medical insurance is located for medical treatment without filing, such as coming to a designated hospital inside and outside Beijing without filing from a medical insurance participation place in Henan Province, or without the basic medical insurance settlement of the insured person, Not reimbursed.

Q: How to apply for medical records in other places?

Answer: Search the mini-program “National Medical Registration in Other Places” on WeChat, click the[Record Registration for Medical Treatment in Other Places]application button in the middle of the homepage, and follow the prompts for real-name and real-person authentication to enter the registration page for medical treatment in other places. According to your actual situation, after selecting the “insurance place”, “medical place”, “insurance type”, and “filing type”, click “Start filing”, and then follow the prompts to check the progress of the filing.

Q: In which hospitals can the “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” be reimbursed?

Answer: ①The scope of self-paying responsibility hospitals in the medical insurance is the general department of the medical insurance designated medical institutions in the territory of the People’s Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).

②The scope of self-funded responsibility hospitals outside the medical insurance is the general inpatient department of the second-level (including) and above hospitals designated by the basic medical insurance in the territory of the People’s Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).

③The scope of domestic special medicine hospitals is the medical insurance designated medical institutions and pharmacies within the territory of the People’s Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan); the scope of overseas special medicine hospitals is designated medical institutions: Ciming Boao International Hospital, Boao Super Hospital, Boao International Hospital, Boao Evergrande International Hospital, Lecheng Campus of Hainan Provincial People’s Hospital, Hainan Boao United Family Medical Center, Ruijin Hospital Hainan Hospital (Boao Research Hospital) affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, Boao Future Hospital.

Q: Does the deductible have to be deducted for each claim?

Answer: The deductible is the medical expenses incurred during the insurance period. Although it is within the scope of insurance liability, the insured shall bear the medical expenses according to the insurance contract. Only when the payable amount exceeds the deductible, the insurance company will pay.

The deductible of this product is not a single deductible. It is not deductible for each claim, but an annual deductible. As long as the part that exceeds the deductible in one year accumulates, if the payment conditions are met, All can be paid according to the proportion agreed in the contract. (Reporter Jiang Xin）