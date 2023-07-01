More than 3 lakh tourists arrive in Swat during Eid

Saturday July 1, 2023, 7:57 pm

Swat (Bureauport) A sea of ​​tourists came to Swat on Eid. After the restoration of Kalam Road, tourists visited Kalam Valley, Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Marghazar, Miandam Ali and Bahrain and other entertainment places, said District Police Officer Swat Shafi. Allah Khan Gandapur told the media that the Swat Police in collaboration with the administration has set up facilities and information centers at various entry points for the convenience of tourists this time on the big Eid, where tourists from all over the country are welcomed and given Full details are being provided regarding Swat, he said that the police officers present at these centers distribute juice and water to the tourists so that the values ​​of hospitality can be maintained, he said that thanks to the best arrangements, Eid from all over the country on this Eid. About 40,000 vehicles entered Swat in three days and more than 3 lakh tourists visited Swat, he said that Swat police also banned all kinds of challans during Eid so that tourists and local people do not face any kind of difficulty. No, he said that the traffic road map was also prepared during Eid and SP Traffic Badshah Hazrat Khan himself was monitoring the traffic system. Upholding the tradition, he said in his message on the occasion, “I welcome tourists from all over the world and from within the country to come to Swat and enjoy the sights here.”

People were treated to beef biryani, seekh kebab, korma and steam beef on the table set up in Model Bazaar.