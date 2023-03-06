A total of 20 municipalities will be part of the new proposal for the operation of the Program by community action boards and parent associations. According to the Ministry of Education: Nariño, Córdoba, Chocó, Huila and Guainía, will be the standard bearers for its compliance.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

Due to the good compliance in the development and execution of the School Feeding Program compared to 90 programs throughout the country, the department of Huila, as well as Nariño, Córdoba, Chocó and Guainía, will lead the pilot plan proposed by the National Government.

According to Luis Enrique Dussan, Governor of Huila, “we were the ones who asked the Ministry of Education to include the department in this pilot. Honestly, this generates a lot of noise in the governorates, it is not easy to develop and it has many difficulties, but I think that these are programs that have to be done locally, with the mayors, and it seems to me that it is pertinent that the actions of parents get involved. I think that way there will be more sense of belonging”.

Huila, pillar of the PAE

Referring to this issue, Edison Ibáñez, General Coordinator of the School Feeding Program of the department of Huila, indicated that although it is known that this program was raised at the end of the past term by President Gustavo Petro, Huila was chosen for its indicators performance and coverage.

“El Huila was chosen by the Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding, UaPa, due to its performance and coverage. We have been working since October of last year on this pilot test through the World Bank”, explained the official.

According to Ibáñez, due to this achievement, Huila may have the opportunity and criteria to “apply for 500 educational institutions to develop the new plan in the future, but the pilot will be carried out in 31 departmental locations, distributed in 20 uncertified municipalities. ”.

How will it be executed?

The General Coordinator also indicated that the five zones have previously been established in accordance with the Pilot Requirements of the Rural School Feeding Model or Rural PAE.

“We understand that we are going to start it in approximately 31 educational centers where there are more than 20 children and where the budget for the validity of the academic year is also an average of 20 million pesos for each child,” he revealed.

In other words, according to the Ministry of Education’s provision, this plan has two clear selection criteria: first, where each student has a budget of 20 million pesos to ensure their school meals with full coverage for 196 days from the date of the school calendar.

The second selection criterion is that these public educational institutions have 20 active and duly registered students.

“Right now we are closing, that is, we have already completed the entire study process with the World Bank and this has already been sent to the UaPa Administrative Unit, which is the entity that manages the entire process and resources. We are waiting for them to give us the start date”, added the Coordinator.

Changes in the operation

According to the Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding, the implementation of the Rural School Feeding Model or PAE Rural pilot, “is a school feeding model that would alternate with the majority and indigenous models.”

In other words, said model seeks to be applied in the offices in dispersed rural areas, and that meet other criteria, such as not exceeding an established limit of funds for educational services and that have the interest of parents to operate the school feeding.

In addition, it has been established that this model “is aimed at schools in dispersed rural areas, where it is not possible to implement the regular PAE adequately”

First stage

To date, this pilot is in the implementation process, a point corresponding to operational planning: diagnosis of access and operating conditions of the venues, technical-nutritional planning, financial planning, choice of venues and verification of criteria, and socialization of the model to the interested community.

Now, according to the Administrative Unit, it will seek to have a rapprochement with each of the venues, those that want to be part of the parent associations and other actors, but that at the same time comply with the regulatory conditions for its execution.

benefits raised

Arguing the “need to improve the provision of the service in rural areas and guarantee local consumption”, the Ministry of Education has been emphatic in pointing out that it seeks to “put more eyes” to end corruption that has violated the right to education at the national level. nutrition, health and education of thousands of low-income students.

Acts of corruption, which in most cases have come to light thanks to complaints of breaches and failures in their execution by students, parents and supervisors.

Cases among which are recalled the complaints in February 2022, where the students of the IE Valencia de la Paz in Íquira received damaged food, or at the national level where the reduction in the weight of food in Bogotá was denounced. Cases that have been denounced by the surveillance of those directly interested and benefited

Reasons why, according to the Administrative Unit, it seeks to “contribute to access, permanence, reduction of absenteeism, promoting healthy eating habits, prioritizing the consumption of natural, minimally processed foods.”

Taking as a fundamental part that said products, as far as possible, “come from the local environment close to the user headquarters, likewise, it is sought that MAER purchases are made with a logic of immediate consumption and minimum storage, proposing differential and relevant mechanisms for address the standards and technical guidelines in terms of health and safety, in a manner consistent with rural environments, and proposes simple risk management strategies based on the real capacities of the community to manage and mitigate the dangers derived from infrastructure conditions and of operation”.

“Guaranteed Compliance”

On the other hand, Milena Oliveros Crespo, Secretary of Education of the department highlighted that Huila was chosen for this task, given its good results.

“It is important to mention that we moved very quickly. When one is ‘in front of the canyon’, as it is popularly said, nothing happens to us. This is how we managed to get them to include us in the five departments that are going to include this pilot for the delivery of school meals, especially in dispersed areas where we have difficulties for the products to arrive in very good condition,” said the Secretary.

While he added that “we are ready since December to reach the 20 municipalities. I am observing this transition that the National Government wants to make so that the JACs, well, in a very judicious manner, are up to date with their documentation so that they can continue to act promptly in the administration of the resources or in the delivery of the same”.

The official also highlighted that the coverage of the program is guaranteed throughout the department, “we are one of the best, if not the best department in the country, in the percentage of attention to today in school feeding. We are over 95% compliance.”

A measure that he pointed out is not superior, given that in many cases, parents prefer that their children bring their own food or take it at home, “otherwise we would be able to be at 100%,” he concluded.

Finally, Edison Ibáñez, indicated that from the coordination the supervision of the pilot will be monitored and supported, “the National Government through the associations and parents that meet the requirements, will have the resources directly. And we are going to be there to monitor and ensure that a complete transfer is made, while guaranteeing the safety of the products”.

In Huila, the contracting of the PAE for children and adolescents of the CRIHU also began with an investment of $1,871,210,250. The million-dollar investment in hiring the CRIHU PAE establishes that 1,665 students will benefit with 291,375 rations in the 175 school calendar days.

Huila School Food Program

35 municipalities not certified

1,447 educational centers

120,000 students with daily coverage

95% departmental coverage

The pilot plan

Report of chosen venues selected according to the Pilot Requirements, PAE RURAL 2023:

Zone 1

Palestine, IE La Esperanza, Saladito headquarters

Elías, IE María Auxiliadora, La Esperanza campus

Tarqui, IE San Juan Bosco, headquarters Belgian Board

Oporapa, IE San Roque, La Cabaña headquarters

Isnos, IE Belen, San Lorenzo

zone 2

Suaza, IE Alto Horizonte, Las Perlas headquarters

Guadalupe, IE Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chontaduro campus

El Agrado, IE Motesitos, San Antonio headquarters

Timana, IE La Gaitana, Loma Larga headquarters

Zone 3

Garzón, IE Santa Marta, Agua Blanca headquarters

Garzón, IE Tulio Arbelaez, Zuluaguita headquarters

Gigante, IE Normal Superior, Pueblo Nuevo campus

Algeciras, IE Juan XXIII, El Puente headquarters

zone 4

Íquira, IE María Auxiliadora, El Chaparro headquarters

Íquira, IE María Auxiliadora, headquarters Villa María

Argentina, IE Las Toldas, El Balanquesino headquarters

Nátaga, IE Las Mercedes, Buena Vista headquarters

Nátaga, IE Las Mercedes, El Triunfo headquarters

Paicol, IE Luis Édgar Ramírez, La Laja headquarters

zone 5

Aipe, IE Agropecuaria de Aipe, Buenos Aires headquarters

Aipe, IE Agropecuaria de Aipe, El Castel headquarters

Aipe, Aipe Agricultural IE, Los Cauchos headquarters

Aipe, IE La Ceja de Mesitas, El Olimpo headquarters

Aipe, IE La Ceja de Mesitas, Spring headquarters

Aipe, IE Santa Rita, sede Guayabero

Santa María, IE San Joaquín, Carmen de Bolívar headquarters

Santa María, IESan Joaquín, Cedral Alto campus

Santa María, IESan Joaquín, El Placer campus

Santa María, IESan Joaquín, San Marcos campus

Rivera Resg. Paniquita Indigenous, IE The Ulloa

