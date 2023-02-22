Home News More than 300 cases of attempted suicide were registered in Casanare in 2022 – news
Since May 6, 2021, the Special Jurisdiction for La Paz (JEP) issued precautionary measure 026, by which any type of intervention on that property is prohibited.

The San José Cemetery worked until 1999 when it moved to a larger place on the outskirts of the municipality.

In the year 2020, the management was carried out by the municipal administration so that in the chapter of royalties of the government, a park could be included in this place, called: “Parque del Chiguiro”. A space with cultural connotation whose investment would be 2,500 million pesos, which already had studies and designs, and was ready to start construction.

The Public Services Company, Paz de Ariporo SAESP carried out the enclosure and periodic cleaning is carried out without any type of additional intervention being possible, following the instructions of the JEP.

The government secretary of the municipality of Paz de Ariporo, Nicolás Pérez, warned that, in the search initiated by the Prosecutor 67 of transitional justice of Bogota, the cemetery was visited and it was found that, within the skeletal remains that were found after the transfer of the bodies to the new cemetery, they found graves that had been desecrated and unidentified people. This is the main reason why the JEP decided to issue a precautionary measure prohibiting any type of intervention on that property. For the JEP these could be the remains of people reported missing.

Initially the measure was for 6 months, but it has been extended. The mission is to find some bodies that, at the request of the Norman Pérez Bello Claretian Corporation to the JEP, are in the search process.

Source: Mayor of Peace of Ariporo

