More than 300 immigrants of various nationalities entered the Colchane Border Complex early Wednesday morning after staying for long hours stranded in the border area between Chile and Bolivia, being affected by the inclement temperatures of the Altiplano night, especially infants and adults of advanced age.

Local Colchane authorities reported that the municipal management allowed the government to accommodate the affected people in the migratory response facilities after the large group was prevented from entering Bolivia because they had arrived illegally in Chilean territory.

“We had to go with the health team to provide care to the affected people. We transfer children, pregnant women and other people with altitude sickness to the emergency room. This situation worries us. The temperatures are very low and this can bring complications to your health,” said the director of Municipal Health of Colchane, Yolanda Flores.

In recent years, dozens of people have died trying to cross the bofedales (wetlands) in the border area.

Colchane, with almost 1,600 inhabitants and located 3,700 meters high in the highlands, has been the epicenter of a widespread migration crisis and at almost 3,700 meters above sea level, hundreds of people, mostly Venezuelan families, haggle over the few controls to get to Chile.

Its telephone coverage is weak or non-existent and the primary health service has the capacity to treat just over 10 cases a day, with the nearest hospital 250 kilometers away by car on a winding road with unpaved sections.

The precarious communal infrastructure has been overwhelmed on multiple occasions by migratory waves, mostly made up of Venezuelan citizens whose exodus, of almost 6 million, is compared to others such as the flight from the Syrian war or migration in the western Mediterranean.

Irregular migration was not a new phenomenon in Chile, but from 2010 to July 2021 the figure has multiplied by 57, from 415 to more than 23,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, according to the Jesuit Migrant Service.

At the end of February, Chile began a military deployment at the critical points on the border with Peru and Bolivia for 90 days with a view to increasing control of the irregular entry of migrants that affects the area.

To date, according to official figures, almost 1.5 million foreigners live in Chile -mainly Venezuelans and Peruvians-, a figure that does not include citizens who are not regularized in the country.

