More than 300 students participated in the fifth version of Peimun

The United Nations Organization model for Pereira, called Peimun, seeks leadership with a social conscience, educational internationalization, promotion of bilingualism and gender equity, and reduction of the gaps between public and private schools.

In this fifth version, 320 students from 32 official and private educational institutions of Pereira attended, they participated in the Peimun version, developed by the Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Municipal Education Secretariat.

With Peimun, young people are able to learn about regional, national and international problems, assuming the role of representatives of member countries of the United Nations Organization and simulating the processes that are carried out in the UN committees, thereby seeking the promotion of leadership with a global awareness in debate spaces through oratory, research, writing and problem solving dynamics.

This year they discussed the threat of extremist groups in Africa, pressure from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) against the dollar in international markets, the fight against deforestation in the Amazon, the protection of the rights of migrants in the Mediterranean, political persecution of opponents in Nicaragua, among other national and international issues.

Peimun originated at Harvard University in 1948 and is now performed in more than 90 states in all languages. It favors the participants in the knowledge and understanding of concerns in different regions of the world and in the procedures and activities that regulate and compose international cooperation.

The teacher Margarita María González from the Alfredo García educational institution expressed: “Since last year I have been coordinating this very special meeting that is PEIMUN. Last year was our first meeting and this year the number of students we managed to enroll doubled last year, something that was amazing and a great encouragement for our educational institution” .

She assures that for her Peimun has a great strength and it is not only relationships, but also because it generates leadership capacity for young people “And the development of the communication skills that they have to express what they feel through a speech, through direct communication with the other seems fantastic to me.”