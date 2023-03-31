Original title: More than 3,000 Begonias are in full bloom

Yesterday, the 8th Begonia Spring Flower Cultural Festival in Taoranting Park opened.Photographed by our reporter Cheng Gong

News from our newspaper (Reporter Ren Shan) As the temperature rises significantly, the begonias in Taoranting Park have been blooming one after another, and the light pink and white petals embellish the splendor of spring. Yesterday, the 8th Begonia Spring Flower Culture Festival in Taoranting Park kicked off with the theme of “Tao Ran Fang Fei Wan Tang Sheng Jing”. This year, there are more than 30 kinds of traditional and modern Begonias planted in the park, with a number of more than 3,000 plants , the number of begonia potted plants on display is also the highest in the past years, reaching more than 500 pots.

The biggest feature of this year’s Begonia Spring Flower Cultural Festival is “many”, the number of begonias is large, there are many cultural activities, many popular science activities, and many special commodities.

Begonia flowers are the main feature of Taoranting Park. According to Wang Meng, a senior engineer of the Garden Science and Technology Department of Taoranting Park, many varieties of crabapple are planted in a large area in the park. In addition to the concentrated display of ground-planted crabapple along the main road and the four rose gardens at the park gate, the east gate screen wall, Taoran archway and other areas There are also 8 landscape nodes, and tourists can directly enjoy the gorgeous figure of Begonia from whichever gate they enter.

This year, the number of begonia potted plants exhibited in the garden has also reached the highest level in history, with a total of more than 500 pots. “We specially set up a boutique bonsai area of ​​more than 1,000 square meters in Yunhuilou · Qingyin Pavilion, displaying more than 10 varieties and more than 80 pots of Yizhou thick begonia bonsai, including two new varieties introduced this year. They are Yizhou Begonias ‘Xue Zhihui’ and ‘Bai Shou’.” Wang Meng introduced that the flower buds of “Xue Zhihui” are red, showing a gradient from white to pink and red from the center of the flower.

