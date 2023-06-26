More than 300,000 children have dropped out of the educational system

Given the alarming numbers of school dropouts in the country, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has asked the Minister of Education, Aura Vergara Figueroa, to formulate immediate actions to guarantee the permanence of children, adolescents and young people in the educational system .

In its preventive intervention, the control entity has requested from the Minister a report on the school dropout rates registered in the last three years in the levels of preschool, basic and secondary education, broken down by each one of the Territorial Entities Certified in Education (ETC).

The Attorney General’s Office, through the Delegate for the Defense of the Rights of Children, Adolescents, Family and Women, has also requested information on the specific actions defined by the National Government to accompany those ETC that present the highest indices of abandonment. A detail of the main causes identified and the measures adopted to counteract them are required.

Finally, the Attorney General’s Office has inquired about the status of updating the Information System for the Monitoring, Prevention and Analysis of School Dropouts (SIMPADE). In this sense, the Minister is requested to report on the type of follow-up that is carried out to guarantee a timely and adequate report.

School dropout is a growing concern in the country, since it affects the fundamental right to education of thousands of children, adolescents and young people. The Attorney General’s Office seeks to take effective measures to address this issue and ensure that all students have access to quality education and the opportunity to develop their potential.