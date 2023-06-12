Home » More than 310 thousand pesos could be paid for driving with an expired driver’s license
A call to drivers to renew their driver’s license on time and not expose themselves to sanctions was made by the Ministry of Transportation.

Until June 20, there is a term to endorse licenses that: do not have an expiration date, say indefinite, or those who have expired between January 1 and 31, 2022 and benefited from the extension that expires on the date already mentioned.

In case of not carrying out the renewal and being caught committing this infraction, a fine of $309,336 pesos is imposed, according to the current values ​​for the year 2023, and it is possible that the vehicle will be immobilized, generating additional costs to the initial sanction.

Steps to renew the license:

  1. Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT), consulting the following link
  2. Have the original identity document.
  3. Approach a Driver Recognition Center (CRC), to pay the processing fees and perform the physical, mental and motor coordination examination. This must be approved
  4. Be safe and secure for fines and violations of traffic regulations, which can be validated on the SIMIT website
  5. Approach the traffic agency of your city to renew the driver’s license, paying the values ​​stipulated for the procedure.

