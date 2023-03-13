Prevention work, as part of the National Road Safety Plan, continues to give the expected results. In an effort to protect the lives of Salvadorans, from January 1 to March 12, 2023, a total of 330 dangerous drivers have been arrested, according to statistics from the National Observatory for Road Safety (ONASEVI).

There has been an increase of over 21% in arrests, around 60 more than in the same period in 2022, with a daily average of five people who have been removed from circulation for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Apart from being fined for $57.14, the detainees face legal proceedings for endangering their lives and that of other users, by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, in accordance with article 147-E of the Penal Code.

The controls, which include anti-doping, are carried out at all times by the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) with the support of the National Civil Police, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​San Salvador and in the interior, including routes to tourist destinations.

The devices extend to public passenger transport, ensuring the tranquility and well-being of users, as well as cargo transport, motorcyclists and school transport, enforcing traffic law.

By now having a greater number of traffic managers, going from having about 300 to 620 in the Administration of President Bukele, the VMT can better control all types of transport. In addition, the country will soon have a system of intelligent traffic lights and photo fines that will contribute to improving road safety.

The Vice Minister of Transportation, Nelson Reyes, reiterates that as an institution they will continue working to safeguard lives. Controls on the roads, including anti-doping, will be intensified as the Easter holiday season approaches with the commitment to reduce deaths due to road accidents.

The National Road Safety Council (CONASEVI) joins the preventive work, among other entities that promote a culture of respect on the road, with talks to schoolchildren, drivers and motorcyclists, in addition to the delivery of reflective vests and other safety implements. road safety, in different parts of the territory.

