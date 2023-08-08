More than $3,600 million have been invested in Family Police Stations

Thanks to the management of the Action Plan for the strengthening of the Family Police Stations in Bogotá during the year 2023, the District Secretariat for Social Integration (SDIS), has managed to make an investment in infrastructure and technological capacity within the framework of the project of investment 7564 “Improvement of the institutional response capacity of Family Police Stations”.

The SDIS has proposed to improve the technological strengthening for the Family Police Stations of Bogotá. For this reason, the following items were purchased:

Desktop computers with the latest technology and performance to provide multithreaded services, with integrated webcam and DVD drive and multi-format reader ports. Laptops with the latest technology and performance for the provision of multiprocess services, with integrated webcam, touch screen and folding. Smart cameras for face detection and autofocus with built-in microphone and additional external microphone. High performance industrial strength scanners and network module. Multifunctional printers with a monthly capacity and a higher print volume, with integrated scanner and copier. Microsoft 365 licensing and maintenance unit and network module.

This package of technological elements for the improvement in the service of the Family Police Stations had an investment of $2,611,592,142, which has allowed progress in the strengthening of technological infrastructure with new and own elements and the improvement of its physical plants, contributing institutional strengthening and timely response to citizenship in the face of violence in the family context.

In the Barranquillita neighborhood of the town of Usme, an investment of $551,140,811 was made in integral adaptations related to floors, ceilings, roofs, walls, divisions and provision of new furniture for the operation and provision of the service of the Family Police Station in this area. from the city. This office has been operating since September 2022, guaranteeing access to justice for victims of violence in the family context in the town.

On the other hand, at the Lago Timiza Community Development Center, in the town of Kennedy, comprehensive adjustments were also made to the property where the Kennedy 1 Family Police Station is located. This office today has a spacious, bright space and renovated, with the installation of jobs and provision of new furniture. His intervention was $502,101,379; This Family Police Station has been providing services to the community since April 2023.

In Bogotá, the Family Police Stations serve more than 120,000 people a year due to situations of violence and more than 40,000 people are victims of violence in the family context. “We from the police stations have more than 600 people who work in the care of this violence,” said the deputy director for the family, Omaira Orduz.

According to the official, 61% of the total violence has been perpetrated against women who come to the family police stations in the family context. She says that they are girls, adolescents, women between the ages of 26 and 57 who are victims of violence. “This ratifies what we have in our culture that over the years has been patriarchal, sexist and authoritarian, where the family has permeated and this violence has been normalized; that is why we have the responsibility to be agents of change and transformation”, she concluded.

What are they for and how many does the city have?

Entities in charge of providing specialized and interdisciplinary care to prevent, protect, restore, repair and guarantee the rights of those who are at risk, are or have been victims of gender-based violence and other violence in the family context.

The police stations maintain their daytime, semi-permanent, permanent and mobile attention, as well as the strategy called ‘Una calla de vida’, telephone line 6013808400, which operates from Sunday to Sunday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. , guaranteeing access to justice and protection for victims of violence in the family context, to restore their rights.

The 37 Family Police Stations are present in the 20 towns of the city,

providing its usual services with the following schedules:

22 daytime family police stations, from 7 am to 4 pm 10 semi-permanent family police stations, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm 2 permanent family police stations, 24 hours a day 2 mobile family police stations in the peripheral areas of Bogotá 1 police station for family in the rural area of ​​Sumapaz from Thursday to Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

