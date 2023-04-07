12
So far during the Easter holiday period, the different parks and national tourist sites have received the visit of more than 397,000 people, reported the Ministry of Tourism.
Among the most visited places are the beaches, cultural sites and protected natural areas.
Tourism authorities have attributed this achievement to the drastic changes in the security levels of El Salvador, which have yielded positive results, improving the image of the country internationally.
See also First he transfers 10 weapons from Salerano to Colleretto Giacosa and then he "denounces" himself in the barracks