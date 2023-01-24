By: Ana Maria Remon

The Santa Marta Volunteer Fire Department announced the number of fires in which it goes from the month of January with a number that over 40.

The data indicates that, more than 10 of these have been structural generated by electrical failures and fuel spills, while more of 30, have been forestersand most of these have been caused by malicious hands and have been caused at night.

The fire brigade attended to a structural fire that broke out in a District home.

“Con all work equipment and machinery, We have tried to immediately mitigate and relieve this type of situation, taking into account the strong winds produced at night, which accelerate the fires on some occasions,” he said. Ricardo Chahin Captain of the Volunteer Fire Department of the City of Santa Marta.

For his part, Captain Chahin mentioned that “we have been working positively through these means so that communities abide by the recommendations and have a better life, sadly the citizens do not listen and cause lot fires, smoke contamination, and damage to their neighbors.”



The dry season increases vegetation cover fires due to the high temperatures in the District.

Faced with this situation, Captain Chahin made a called on citizens to abide by prevention measures, since in this way events to be regretted can be avoided, however, the firefighters are at the service of the community 24 hours to deal with any situation that arises. In the same way, the fire brigade for several years has made the public aware of the events that are being presented due to carelessness of the citizenry.

Finally he said, “currently the shifts are in charge of 7 fire units and we have 35 professional plant units, plus the group of volunteers, we also have several applicants who are supporting us in the different emergencies that occur in the City”.