More than 40 officers from Polimonagas bring security to four parishes in Maturín

Officials from Polimonagas will tour the parishes of San Simón, Alto de Los Godos, Las Cocuizas and Boquerón

Radio patrols reinforce the operational capacity of Polimonagas officers

This Saturday, April 29, an operational security plan with the participation of 48 Polimonagas officers was deployed from Paseo Bolívar in Maturín.

This was reported by the Secretary of Popular Power for Prevention and Citizen Security, and director of the aforementioned police force, Colonel (FANB) Eduardo Alberto Almérida Padrón, who explained that this device will supervise the peace quadrants of the San Simón, Alto de Los Godos, Las Cocuizas and Boquerón, in the Monaguense capital.

He pointed out that the officials will have 16 motorcycles and four radio patrol units for the attention of the communities.

Likewise, Colonel Almérida Padrón urged the community to report any emergency or criminal act through Ven911.

laverdaddemonagas.com whatsapp image 2023 04 29 at 2.13.38 pm
With the support of 16 motorcycles available to the officers, to provide security this weekend

