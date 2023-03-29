After several months of complicated situations of overcrowding, sanitation, and subsistence in the city of Bogotá, more than 400 indigenous Emberá people returned to their shelters with the help of the Victims Unit.

After living in the Comprehensive Protection Unit (UPI) La Rioja, in the country’s capital, 190 Emberá families voluntarily returned to their homes, accompanied by the Victims Unit. The trip began yesterday night from the UPI, and after almost 16 hours of traveling, the families arrived at their lands in Pueblo Rico, Risaralda and Bagadó, Chocó.

This group of indigenous people returned to their lands after spending several months suffering from the inclemency of the cold and the deprivations that they must endure in a city that distances them from their ancestral practices and customs. The lack of social offer from the State and the armed conflict were the causes for which these indigenous people were forced to abandon their lands.

Once in the territory, the families received mule transport, a food kit, habitat and tools, which will allow them to improve the living conditions of the returnees and the receiving families during the first days of readaptation to the place where they were born.

“The balance of return is very positive, it obeys some agreements of the entity headed by our director Patricia Tobón, which have to do with dignity and respect for our indigenous communities, it is an exercise in rebuilding ties of trust with the peoples ancestral”, expressed Claudia Segura, coordinator of Returns and Relocations of the Unit.

The Unit for Victims and the District Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, together with the territorial entities of Pueblo Rico and Bagadó, worked together to make this return possible. In addition, in the Government of Change, the entity will exhaustively monitor its own commitments and those of other entities in order to comply with the victims and achieve the sustainability of the return.

The permanent, open and sincere dialogue that created bonds of trust between the displaced community and the Unit was the key to making these returns a reality, achieving dignified processes, under principles of voluntary and security, understanding the urgent needs of the Emberá indigenous people and providing immediate and medium-term solutions.

In summary, the return of more than 400 Emberás to their ancestral territory is news that represents the importance of respecting the rights and dignity of ancestral peoples and that highlights the need to offer them a social offer that allows them to improve their conditions. of life in their territories.