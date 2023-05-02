Home » More than 400 sanctions for traffic violations during the Vallenato Festival
News

More than 400 sanctions for traffic violations during the Vallenato Festival

Within the framework of the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival, road operations were intensified through the human and technical team of the Transit Secretariat of the municipality of Valledupar.

In total, 29 daytime and nighttime operations, in places such as Simón Bolívar avenue, carrera 9, carrera 4, exits to the north and south of the municipality, tourist places such as the Hurtado spa and surrounding areas, among others, resulted in the imposition of 421 subpoenas.

The sanctioned citizens incurred in behaviors such as not carrying the current SOAT, expired driver’s license, parking in prohibited places, abandoned vehicles and driving while intoxicated.

In the same way, the Valledupar Government in Order regrets the death of three people due to motorcycle road accidents, which occurred during the hours of restrictions established by decree.

It is essential for the Mayor of Valledupar that citizens abide by the rules designed to prevent road accidents and fatalities in them.

