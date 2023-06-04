More than 400 teachers in Santa Marta have been trained in Pruebas Saber 11°

This strategy also includes the Science Fair, the Model United Nations; Santa Marta Mágica and Santa Marta Bilingüe; Chess Olympiads and Knowledge Olympiads.

The District Education Secretariat has trained 445 mathematics teacherslanguage Spanish, English, social sciences and natural sciences, which are in charge of 11th grade students in educational institutions, to strengthen knowledge for the Saber 11th Tests.

This strengthening of teachers and students of 11° is one of the strategies of the Social Mobilization for the Quality of Education, which was started by the current governor, Carlos Caicedo during his term as mayor; continued the former mayor, Rafael Martínez and continues to implement the Alcaldesa Virna Johnson.

To the datetraining days have been developed with the teachers of 90% of the educational institutions and 56 special advisory services have been provided to public schools on state exam issues.

In the coming days, Training will continue with teachers from the other educational institutions of the District. Likewise, curricular and extracurricular training will begin with 11th grade students; the results of the drill will be reviewed and other actions will be initiated.

Antonio PeraltaSecretary of District Education, stated that they are committed to teacher training so that students have better conditions when they take the Saber 11 Tests in the month of August. “This contribution from the District from the Social Mobilization allows to optimize the performance and the results of the students in the State exam”, he said.

Also read: Agreement signed with Inpec for $2 billion to mitigate prison overcrowding

A on turnMeredith Zamorarector of the IED Técnico La Industrialconsiders that the Social Mobilization of the District Administration is an opportunity for students to better assume the Saber 11th Tests; and a set of strategies that will impact youth academic and social performance and skills.

This strategy also includes the Science Fair, the Model United Nations; Santa Marta Mágica and Santa Marta Bilingual; Chess Olympiads and Knowledge Olympiads. Besides, teachers will be presented with the 2023 Excellence Awards in a great event where the contributions and achievements of teachers will be exalted in favor of the public education of the boys, girls, adolescents and youth of the city.

You may be interested: They hold the first space for dialogue with the migrant community ‘Café y Tequeño’