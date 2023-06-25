More than 4,000 Cesar students took the Saber Pro tests

On the morning of this Sunday, June 25, around 4,000 students from the Cesar department took the Sabor Pro and Saber TYT (first semester) tests in pencil and paper mode.

The tests, which are a degree requirement, will be carried out at 299 application sites located in 130 municipalities throughout the country.

“The application will start at 7 in the morning, during a single day that ends around noon. While those summoned for the afternoon session, will begin at 1:30 pm The exam has a maximum duration of 4 hours and 20 minutes.”, indicated from the Ministry of Education.

Robert Romero, director of the Popular University of Cesar, in the middle of the day expressed: “Today is an important day for education in the department of Cesar, our young people from the universities are taking their Saber Pro tests. Here we are with Dr. Carlos Morón, rector of the UDES; with Dr. Gelca Gutiérrez, rector of the Universidad del Área Andina, receiving our boys, wishing them success, motivating them to do their best to improve these tests in the department”.

