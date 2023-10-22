Home » More than 43 neighborhoods will be without electricity this Sunday
More than 43 neighborhoods will be without electricity this Sunday

The suspension of electrical service, which will mostly affect neighborhoods in the south and east of the city, will last more than three hours.

Through a statement, the AIR-E company indicates that this interruption in the energy supply is necessary due to maintenance work on the 9 220/110/34.5 kilovolt amp Santa Marta transformer.

The power outages will be carried out in two waves. The first is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:00 in the morning, and the second will occur from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm, during which transfer maneuvers of the different circuits will be carried out.

Neighborhoods affected by this suspension include a wide range of residential areas. Some of the sectors involved in maintenance activities are: Las Américas, 1 de Mayo, Manzanares, María Eugenia, Corea, Colinas del Pando, Villa Victoria, Pastrana, 19 de Abril, Martinete, Ciudadela 29 de Julio, Villa del Carmen, Cañaveral, Villa del Mar and El Parque Condominium.

Neighborhoods such as Villa Lucy, San Pedro Alejandrino, 20 de Enero, Los Laureles Urbanization, Brisas del Caribe Urbanization, Villa Trinidad Urbanization, El Piñón Urbanization, Los Faroles Urbanization, Santa Ana, Villa Marbella, Villa Universitaria, Villa Marina, will also be affected. Villa Rosalía, El Mayor and El Trébol.

In addition, certain sectors will be required to de-energize from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. in neighborhoods such as Las Acacias, Altos Simón Bolívar, Ciudadela 29 de Julio, San José, El Pando, Colinas del Pando, San José del Pando, La Lucha, May 1, La Murallas del Pando, Las Murallas, Las Colinas and Villa Lucy.

