More than 4,400 Ecuadorians have access to drinking water with support from the EU

More of 4,400 people with access to drinking watermore than 1,700 producers with agroecological training and more than 700 young people with professional training are some of the results left in Ecuador by the program “European Union for the northern border: territory of development and peace”, according to a statement released this Monday, July 3 of 2023 by its promoters.

This program, co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the governments of Germany and Spain, and implemented by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid) and the German Cooperation (GIZ), also reportedn 285 youth ventures sustainable.

He also got 29 youth agendas designed and implemented by 900 young people and 21 ordinances that strengthen local protection systems, especially for populations in human mobility

These were the results of the program developed during the last four years in four northern provinces of Ecuador (Imbabura, Carchi, Esmeraldas and Sucumbios).

During the closing ceremony, the EU ambassador in Ecuador, Charles-Michel Geurts, stressed that “this alliance with GIZ and Aecid represents an unprecedented intervention framework in the territory that has boosted this implementation process«.

Likewise, he considered that it has strengthened the initiatives of the Team Europeof which, in Ecuador, this program was one of the precursors».

“These joint efforts between civil society, local and central governments, youth, women, entrepreneurs, demonstrate that ‘together we are stronger’ and that within this framework we have materialized transformative realities on the northern border of the country,” Geurts commented.

In her turn, the Vice Minister of Human Mobility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Silvia Espíndola, stressed that the Foreign Ministry will ratify these achievements and actions implemented on the Northern Border.

“We are witnesses that the results are verifiable and are due to the great commitment of the authorities and the cooperation that have given comprehensive technical assistance in the territory, with special attention to people in human mobility, young people, children, women and peoples and nationalities,” emphasized Espíndola.

Meanwhile, Maddalena Masucci, creator of the program, maintained that it is time to pass the baton and that, thanks to joint work, the achievements will continue to be given sustainability and they will be strengthened over time.

The Northern Border programme, under the axis of Aecid’s work, was co-financed with 18 million euros from the EU, 2 from the German Ministry of Economy and 1 from Aecid. EFE

