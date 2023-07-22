Home » More than 440,000 spectators attended the premiere of Barbie in Colombia
News

More than 440,000 spectators attended the premiere of Barbie in Colombia

by admin
More than 440,000 spectators attended the premiere of Barbie in Colombia

Thousands of Barbie fans gathered in movie theaters around the world on Thursday to enjoy the highly anticipated release of the Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

According to the president and CEO of Cine Colombia, Munir Falah, a total of 449,725 people attended the premiere of the Barbie movie in Colombia. Although it is estimated that the total number of viewers could be close to a million, since the film was also screened by other cinema chains.

During this first weekend, the film expects to raise around between 95 and 110 million dollars worldwide. It is worth mentioning that the production had a budget of 100 million dollars.

The Barbie phenomenon has spread beyond the big screen, as fans of the doll created in 1959 by Ruth Handler have not only embraced “barbiecore” but have come together to enjoy this fun and inclusive feminist comedy.

See also  Underage gang member is sentenced to 20 years of internment – ​​102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

You may also like

Norway commemorates terrorist attacks in Oslo and Utøya

Haapsalu’s main food street is full of food...

They recover motorcycles in Pitalito after raid against...

The First Guangxi Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Exchange...

Werder Bremen clearly wins the friendly against FC...

July adds a new day with zero homicides...

Decades-Long Mystery: Arrest Made in Gilgo Beach Serial...

Perspective. From Bosnia to Italy, fervor for the...

Economy: East German business associations see the rise...

“The term expired” – Diario La Página

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy