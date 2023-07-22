More than 440,000 spectators attended the premiere of Barbie in Colombia

Thousands of Barbie fans gathered in movie theaters around the world on Thursday to enjoy the highly anticipated release of the Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

According to the president and CEO of Cine Colombia, Munir Falah, a total of 449,725 people attended the premiere of the Barbie movie in Colombia. Although it is estimated that the total number of viewers could be close to a million, since the film was also screened by other cinema chains.

During this first weekend, the film expects to raise around between 95 and 110 million dollars worldwide. It is worth mentioning that the production had a budget of 100 million dollars.

The Barbie phenomenon has spread beyond the big screen, as fans of the doll created in 1959 by Ruth Handler have not only embraced “barbiecore” but have come together to enjoy this fun and inclusive feminist comedy.

