A total of 45,727 irregular migrants crossed the Darién, the dangerous border between Panama and Colombia, on its way to North America so far in 2023, according to official Panamanian figures released this Sunday.

Most of the migrants who crossed that deadly jungle are from South America and the Caribbean, since of the 45,727 passers-by reported to date, 16,110 are Haitians (the most abundant nationality), 11,070 Ecuadorians and 7,874 Venezuelans, according to statistics from the National Service of Migration facilitated to EFE.

Also, 1,246 are Indians, 822 Colombians168 Cubans and 181 Dominicans, according to official information.

Last January they crossed the Darien 24,634 migrants and so far in February 21,093, while the previous year in this same period they crossed 4,702 and 4,262, respectively, according to the statistics of the immigration authorities, which show the growing migratory flow.

Thousands of irregular migrants from countries around the world arrive in Panama daily after crossing several South American countries and the dangerous Darien jungle on their way to North America in search of better living conditions.

Last year, 248,284 passersby crossed the jungle, an unprecedented number led by the Venezuelan exodus that sparked a migration crisis in the region.

The Ministry of Public Security of Panama said in a tweet that “since the massive migration to the States Joinedmore than 500,000 migrants have passed through Panama through the humanitarian corridor”, established in 2009.

And he added that “during their journey, their rights have been respected, providing accommodation, food, medical attention to children and adults.”



The migration service indicated in a statement that “entire families with children and women pregnant have been part” of that corridor, installed “by Panama in coordination with international organizations to serve half a million migrants in recent years.”

“We have a humanitarian commitment to irregular migrants who pass through Panamanian territory towards North America”, declared the director of migration, Samira Gozaine, in a statement.

This February there were two tragic accidents involving buses that transported migrants from a shelter in Darien to another border with Costa Rica: on February 15 a transport with 66 passengers fell off a cliff, leaving 39 dead, and last Saturday another with 57 passers-by caught fire, with no injuries or deaths, being completely burned.

As a result, the authorities Panamanian companies temporarily suspended the transfer of migrants until they review the transport that mobilizes them.

Panama registers migrants who cross the selva and offers them health and food assistance in shelters, located in the province of Darién, where there is a presence of humanitarian organizations.

After that, the migrants are transferred by buses, paid for by themselves, to another facility in chiriquiborder with Costa Rica, so that they continue on their way to North America.EFE