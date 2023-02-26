Restructuring and adaptation of Hospital emergency rooms; realization of new specialist laboratories e rehabilitation departments; strengthening of the regional gamete bank. And, again, interventions to guarantee theenergy efficiency and the environmental sustainability.

I’m over 46 million euros (46 million and 300 thousand) for a vast program of interventions defined by the Regionwhich in recent days has had the green light from the Giunta.

Due the channels of intervention, for 17 projects overall: healthcare buildingfor which they are intended 17 million for 7 surgeries, e environmental sustainability and energy efficiencycon 29.3 million for 10 interventions.

Projects funded by Ministry of Health with the resources of the ‘Fund for the relaunch of investments in the central administrations of the State and the development of the country’ and identified by the Region on the basis of the recognition of the needs of the local health authorities, within the Investment plans 2022-2024.

Where the projects will be implemented

A Parma a total of almost 9 million and 990 thousand euros are allocated; to Reggio Emilia 8.5 million; a Modena 5 million and 550 thousand euros; to Bologna 11 million and 950 thousand euros; to Imola 3 million euros; to Ferrara 1 million and 814 thousand euros; in Romagna (Ravenna, Forlì and Faenza) 5 million and 500 thousand euros.

It should be remembered the decision already taken to proceed with the construction of two new hospitals, a Piacenza e Cesena.

