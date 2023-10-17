More than 48 lakh cash seized in Waqarabad district since implementation of election code of conduct: District SP Koti Reddy revealed

Since the implementation of Election Code of Conduct in Waqarabad district 48 lakh rupees Seizure of cash in excess of

71 Liquor cases filed, 149 Persons Bondovered: Disclosure of District SP Koti Reddy

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 15؍اکتوبر

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

On behalf of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, Mr. Rajeev Kumar October 9 In a press conference held in Delhi, along with releasing the schedule of assembly elections in the five states of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, the election code of conduct was also announced in Telangana. Election Code# It has come into effect. And apart from Hyderabad, cash, jewelery and other valuable items are being seized during the search operation on a large scale from different places of the state.

SP District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has revealed today that since the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct today. October 15 At different places of Waqarabad District 48 lakhs, 68 thousand 890 rupees Cash has been confiscated. While related to confiscation of liquor 71 Cases have been registered.

SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has said that taking action as precautionary measures to maintain law and order in the district. 56 BINDOVER CASES FILED AGAINST PERSONS Thus the sentence in modern and ancient cases 149 Individuals have been bound over.

SP Waqarabad District Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has also warned that the police is keeping a close eye on social media. Social media especially on WhatsApp and Facebook are used to spread hateful content, political and any anti-religious, insulting, personalities. Strict legal action will be taken against those who spread derogatory, ancient or modern, unverified videos, photos or other content. District SP advises to use social media responsibly.

On the other hand, the Chief Electoral Officer told the media yesterday that October 9 The election schedule was announced in the state November 30 The assembly elections will be held on 11. And the implementation of the election code of conduct has been ongoing in various places of Telangana so far 48 Crore 33 Lakh Rs More than cash and 37.4 kg of gold has been confiscated.

It must be mentioned here that during the implementation of the election code of conduct

Which will continue till the completion of the election process

Any long distance travel or local commuting

With a person during 50 thousand rupees Only cash will be allowed.

If more money, jewelery and other valuable items are being transferred

Necessarily from its causes, money, jewels and other valuables

Relevant valid documents and receipts should be kept with you otherwise during the search operation

Police and officials on election duty 50 thousand rupees more than

Cash and the above items will be confiscated.

