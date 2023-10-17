Home » More than 48 lakh cash seized in Waqarabad district since implementation of election code of conduct: District SP Koti Reddy revealed
News

More than 48 lakh cash seized in Waqarabad district since implementation of election code of conduct: District SP Koti Reddy revealed

by admin
More than 48 lakh cash seized in Waqarabad district since implementation of election code of conduct: District SP Koti Reddy revealed

Since the implementation of Election Code of Conduct in Waqarabad district 48 lakh rupees Seizure of cash in excess of
71 Liquor cases filed, 149 Persons Bondovered: Disclosure of District SP Koti Reddy

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 15؍اکتوبر
(Sahar News.com/Representative)

On behalf of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, Mr. Rajeev Kumar October 9 In a press conference held in Delhi, along with releasing the schedule of assembly elections in the five states of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, the election code of conduct was also announced in Telangana. Election Code# It has come into effect. And apart from Hyderabad, cash, jewelery and other valuable items are being seized during the search operation on a large scale from different places of the state.

SP District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has revealed today that since the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct today. October 15 At different places of Waqarabad District 48 lakhs, 68 thousand 890 rupees Cash has been confiscated. While related to confiscation of liquor 71 Cases have been registered.

SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has said that taking action as precautionary measures to maintain law and order in the district. 56 BINDOVER CASES FILED AGAINST PERSONS Thus the sentence in modern and ancient cases 149 Individuals have been bound over.

SP Waqarabad District Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS has also warned that the police is keeping a close eye on social media. Social media especially on WhatsApp and Facebook are used to spread hateful content, political and any anti-religious, insulting, personalities. Strict legal action will be taken against those who spread derogatory, ancient or modern, unverified videos, photos or other content. District SP advises to use social media responsibly.

See also  Five years of rapid stabilization of the Hunan united front, "riding the wind and breaking the waves" to gather strength for a long voyage

On the other hand, the Chief Electoral Officer told the media yesterday that October 9 The election schedule was announced in the state November 30 The assembly elections will be held on 11. And the implementation of the election code of conduct has been ongoing in various places of Telangana so far 48 Crore 33 Lakh Rs More than cash and 37.4 kg of gold has been confiscated.

It must be mentioned here that during the implementation of the election code of conduct
Which will continue till the completion of the election process
Any long distance travel or local commuting
With a person during 50 thousand rupees Only cash will be allowed.

If more money, jewelery and other valuable items are being transferred
Necessarily from its causes, money, jewels and other valuables
Relevant valid documents and receipts should be kept with you otherwise during the search operation
Police and officials on election duty 50 thousand rupees more than
Cash and the above items will be confiscated.

“Also Read”

A mother traveling on a Dubai-Kochi flight was filled with joy when she suddenly realized that the pilot of the flight was her son.

During a search operation in Waqarabad, one million rupees was seized from a car going from Hyderabad to Tandoor

Waqarabad district: 8 lakh rupees seized during police search operation in Tandoor

No one ever gets anywhere, a special article on the birth anniversary of renowned poet and lyricist Nida Fazli

Post Views: 967

Like this:

Like Loading…

You may also like

The Second Largest Powerball Jackpot in US History...

Bessudo asks Petro for a firm condemnation of...

Xi Jinping to Attend Opening Ceremony of Third...

Bomb discovery: Unexploded bombs defused in Huckarde –...

Afghan journalists demand protection in an open letter...

Hate Crime Murder: Tragic Attack in Illinois Amidst...

Pension savings fund will end in 2070

Promoting High-Quality Development of the Yangtze River Economic...

Energy prices: “It’s not fair competition”

Belgium Sweden 1:1 – the Euro 2024 qualifying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy