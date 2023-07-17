More than 500 athletes participated in the cycling fund of the Cesar 2023 Intermunicipal Games

The motivation and effort to reach the goal was what led more than 500 athletes to participate in the cycling fund organized within the Cesar 2023 Intermunicipal Games and which traveled more than 110 kilometers, starting from the Valledupar Livestock Fair until reaching the Los Músicos roundabout, at the entrance to the Agustín Codazzi municipality, where they returned to the starting point.

The first place in the complete background was occupied by Iván Maestre Torrado, from the Teen Leones team. “It was a tough race. From the start there was a break, all the time it was very fast, we managed to capture it in Codazzi, however I was leading one of my team in that break, then it was tried with 5 riders; In the end I arrived alone because my partner didn’t have any more, so I tried to get here by myself from La Paz”.

In this competition, the middle distance was also awarded, which was 73 kilometers from the starting point to Los Brasiles, a township in San Diego where the return to the starting point was made. The first place was occupied by Rubén Darío Lobo, who completed the route in one hour and 31 minutes. Second place in the midfielder went to Julián Labiosa, who did it in one hour and 32 minutes.

Third place in this category was occupied by Oscar Hidalgo and fourth place went to Yesid Uribe.

Marta López, from the Ciclocali team, expressed her gratitude to the Government of Cesar as organizers: “This competition was the best, the roads were closed and there was a police presence.”