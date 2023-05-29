MORE THAN 500 DRIVERS FINED FOR THE ROAD « cde News

NATIONALS (Special Envoy) The Highway Patrol fined 529 drivers for committing various offenses on the country’s roads. Drunken at the wheel were taken out of circulation, totaling 206, according to the official report.

The procedures correspond to vehicle controls in the last week, leading the list of drivers who drove under the influence of alcohol, followed by other types of infractions.

A total of 39 roadside incidents were recorded, of which 19 did not result in personal injury, 17 caused injuries, and 3 resulted in fatalities. There were 24 people injured and 3 deaths in total.

In addition, 3,370 breathalyzer tests were carried out throughout the country, of which 206 were positive. Once again, the Central department registered the highest number of drivers under the influence of alcohol, reaching 129 cases.

As regards violations of the Traffic and Road Safety Law, during the aforementioned period a total of 529 vehicles were stopped, of which 73 were motorcycles.

Arrests were made for various offenses, including 11 cases of vehicles without license plates, 55 for improper overtaking and 2 for speeding.

The rest of the delayed vehicles correspond to drivers with a positive result in the breathalyzer and other infractions.

