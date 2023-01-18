Home News More than 56 thousand school places available in the 18 municipalities of Casanare not certified in education – news
More than 56 thousand school places available in the 18 municipalities of Casanare not certified in education

More than 56 thousand school places available in the 18 municipalities of Casanare not certified in education – news

Fabián Ramírez, former FARC commander, and Carlos Fernando Mateus, former member of the Self-Defense Forces Central Bolívar Block, who are helping in the implementation of the reconciliation process in the Eastern Plains, as they pass through Yopal, confirmed that they are working so that ex-guerrillas and ex-paramilitaries reconcile and count the truth to the victims.

These two ex-combatants, at the request of the Ríos de Paz y Reconciliación Foundation, generated a successful reconciliation experience in Caquetá that has benefited the victims to learn the truth.

The intention, according to them, is to reconcile victims and perpetrators by telling the truth, comprehensively addressing the processes of forced disappearance, violence and crimes within the conflict so that this allows a correct person-to-person closure.

Regarding Martín Llanos and other ex-paramilitaries, Ramírez and Mateus had contact with them inside the prisons where they are located and confirmed that they want to be part of the reconciliation process, but that they are looking for some guarantees to start telling the truth.

In Casanare they want to replicate the experience, for which they start from the process in Caquetá and thus ensure that the victim communities show confidence in the process and can take the first step.

In the interview they explained the importance of the truth process and how it could be carried out in the Department.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

