More than 560,000 tourists visited the beaches and parks of El Salvador during the August holidays

More than 560,000 tourists visited the beaches and parks of El Salvador during the August holidays

Ago 06, 2023

According to the statistics of the Salvadoran Tourism Institute (ISTU), a total of 562,000 national and international tourists visited the beaches and national parks during the August 2023 holidays.

This means an increase of 24% compared to visits in 2022. The most visited sites were: Puerto de La Libertad and Sunset Park, Balboa Park, Cerro Verde and Apulo. In addition, the Historic Center of San Salvador was visited by 329,000 tourists, while attendance at the Sivar Land rides was 705,000.

Finally, it should be noted that El Salvador received 80,000 international visitors, an increase of 37% compared to last year.

